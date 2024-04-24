Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan sign number of agreements (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 24 April 2024 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan sign number of agreements (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan federal subject have signed a number of agreements, Trend reports.

The signing of the agreements took place within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku.

Cooperation agreements were recently signed between the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association (ASTA) and the Bashkir Exhibition Company. The agreement was signed by Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of ASTA, and Albina Kildigulova, General Director of the Bashkir Exhibition Company. Additionally, agreements were signed between MT Group and NVP Bashinkom, with Tarana Allahverdiyeva and Linar Minnebayev representing the respective companies.

Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan sign number of agreements (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan sign number of agreements (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more