Azerbaijan honored to be host nation for COP29 - deputy FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. It is a great honor for Azerbaijan to host COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister, Lead Negotiator of the event Yalchin Rafiyev said during a Training Workshop on Building confidence and capacity in the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports under Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan's choice to host COP29 stems from our deep conviction in the potency of international collaboration to tackle complex global challenges. Being chosen as the host nation for COP29 is a privilege we hold in high regard, coupled with a profound sense of responsibility. Understanding the interwoven complexities of climate challenges, we firmly believe that through fostering global cooperation and dialogue, we can collaboratively forge impactful solutions,” he stressed.

He added that holding COP29 will help Azerbaijan create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue.

“Leveraging our strategic location, we aim to ensure that the negotiations encompass a wide array of global perspectives and foster the development of comprehensive and inclusive policies. As the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan intends to utilize its strengths to enhance inter-country connections,” he emphasized.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

