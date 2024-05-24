On May 13, 2024, Xalq Bank participated in the syndicated loan facility for Türk Eximbank (Türkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankası A.Ş.) totalling $728m equiv.

The loan will be used in accordance with ESG standards, which refer to the principles of environmental, corporate governance and social responsibility.

The syndicated loan project involved 34 lenders from 14 countries. Xalq Bank's participation in this project is significant in terms of strengthening interbank relations with the banks of the Republic of Türkiye.

Established in 1987, Türkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankası A.Ş., is a fully state-owned bank acting as the Turkish government’s export incentive instrument in Türkiye’s sustainable export strategy.

Xalq Bank was founded in 2004 and ranks as one of the Top-3 privately owned banks in Azerbaijan in terms of its key financial and market indicators.