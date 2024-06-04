COP29 offers Azerbaijan rare chance to push global efforts - Joe Biden UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. COP29 offers Azerbaijan a rare chance to push global efforts, such as reducing methane and oil and gas emissions, and fostering the transition to clean energy, all while collectively striving to maintain the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature rise limit, Trend reports, referring to US President Joe Biden's address to the participants of Baku Energy Week.

The letter was read out by Senior Advisor for Multilateral Energy Diplomacy of the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State Harry Kamian.

"I am delighted that you are once again hosting Baku Energy Week, showcasing Azerbaijan's transformative role in the global energy landscape. This year's events gain significance as Baku prepares to host the pivotal COP29 in November," the address states.

President Biden emphasized Azerbaijan's continued importance as a cornerstone of global energy security, particularly for Europe.

"Caspian gas extraction spans an increasing number of nations, aiding European countries in diversifying energy sources and expediting their shift away from coal. As Azerbaijan looks ahead to the next phase of its energy journey, I am heartened by the heightened emphasis and dedication to clean energy initiatives and combatting methane emissions," he remarked.

The letter also highlighted the significant potential of wind energy from the Caspian Sea, suggesting a future where Azerbaijan's clean energy exports surpass its oil and gas exports.

"Regional stability and connectivity are top priorities for the United States. A lasting and dignified peace agreement, ending decades of conflict, will transform the South Caucasus and fundamentally alter Azerbaijan's role in the region. The US is committed to supporting this noble effort. We owe it to future generations to ensure that peace and prosperity remain our guiding principles. I welcome the opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relationship and anticipate our cooperation in the months ahead. I extend my best wishes for a successful Baku Energy Week," the address concluded.

