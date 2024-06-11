Azerbaijan's finance market to see tenfold growth in next three years - PASHA Capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijan's financial market is expected to grow tenfold in the next three years, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at the country's PASHA Capital Rauf Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

His comment came during today's press conference in Baku, which covered the outcomes of actions for 2023 and the future period's strategic plans.

"PASHA Capital has recently revised its strategic plans, and we are committed to making a meaningful contribution towards achieving this objective,” he emphasized.

Will be updated