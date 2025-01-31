Timeframes for signing new UN-Azerbaijan framework document announced (UPDATED)

Details added, first version published at 17:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The new Framework Document between the UN and Azerbaijan is expected to be signed in September this year, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during the event on “High-level strategic prioritization” held in Baku, Trend reports.

To note, among the priority areas of the Framework Document were: promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, supporting human capital development and innovation, promoting climate resilience, and green and equitable transition.

"We believe that the directions outlined today are a continuation of the foundations established within the framework of cooperation aligned with the priorities of the 'National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030' agenda, the 'Great Return' plan, and the initiatives under the COP29 presidency. The next step, of course, is to translate these directions into concrete results that we will achieve together over the next five years. We now need to translate these principles into clear formulations of expected outcomes, which we will work on. We aim to complete this process by next Tuesday, as within our internal process, we need to receive approval from the Government of Azerbaijan on the final formulations by March 7. We will continue our work and then return to all of you for additional consultations to refine the chain of results, using UN terminology, and to identify specific outcomes, products, and indicators through which we can measure our collective progress. The work does not end here. We hope that by June of this year, the cooperation framework document will be completed and approved, and most likely, we will hold a formal signing ceremony in September, where we will officially cement our commitments for the next five years," she said.