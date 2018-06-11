Hajiyev: Armenian FM once again confirms his country a party to Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The Armenian Foreign Minister's statement at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on situation on the frontline are contradictory and expose themselves, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on June 11.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry, trying to conceal Armenia's responsibility as a party in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the one hand, with these statements once again confirms that Armenia is a party to the conflict on the other hand, Hajiyev said, commenting on the Armenian side's recent statements.

"The logical question is: what are the Armenian Armed Forces doing in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan? As a result of Armenian occupation and territorial expansion policy against Azerbaijan, Armenian young people are forced to spend most of their lives on the trenches and serve the occupation policy," he said.

Hajiyev said that the illegal presence of the Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the main reason for occurrence of incidents and provocations along the line of the contact of the troops and is a serious threat to regional peace.

"To prevent such cases, the Armenian troops must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions and the occupation policy should be ended. Only after that, it is possible to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.