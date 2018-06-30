South Africa stands for Karabakh conflict settlement on basis of int’l law (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Republic of South Africa stands for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law, Azad Naghiyev, charge d'affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in South Africa, said in an interview with Trend.

"The Republic of South Africa stands for the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law, including unconditional respect for the principle of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the countries’ borders, fulfillment of the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council and other fundamental norms of international law," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

