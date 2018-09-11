ICRC reps visit Azerbaijani hostages

11 September 2018 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) once again visited Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostage by Armenians, head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan office Ilaha Huseynova told Trend Sept. 11.

She said that during the visit, conditions of their detention and treatment were monitored.

During an operation in July 2014 in the Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district, occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

