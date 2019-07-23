26 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District

23 July 2019 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Today, 26 years pass from the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District by Armenia.

Armenian invaders occupied the major part of the Aghdam District on July 23, 1993, seizing around 882 sq km of 1,094 sq km territory of Aghdam, one city and 80 villages.

More than 6,000 people died during the battles in Aghdam, while 128,000 people became internally displaced persons after the occupation.

The district’s occupation inflicted a damage of $6.179 billion to Azerbaijan. The damage inflicted to the region’s agriculture only is estimated at 992.8 million manats.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

