Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office reps visit Armenian deserter

According to the instructions of Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights Elmira Suleymanova, members of the National Preventive Group of Ombudsman visited an Armenian deserter in the guardhouse of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry without prior warning, the Ombudsman’s Office told Trend on Aug. 15.

The National Preventive Group of Ombudsman operates upon the optional protocol of the UN “Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment” and the Constitution Act “On the Ombudsman”.

The main purpose of the visit was to review the conditions of detention and treatment and monitor the observance of the rights of Armenian serviceman Kazaryan Aro Khaikovich, who deserted on the morning of August 12, 2019 towards the Fizuli district of the front line.

During a conversation with Kazaryan through an interpreter, he said that he had undergone the medical checkup and his health condition was normal. Kazaryan is pleased with the conditions of detention, treatment and food. He also said that his rights are not violated and he has no complaints.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions onwithdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

