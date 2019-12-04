Meeting of Azerbaijani FM with OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Slovakia

4 December 2019 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has started in Slovakia, Trend reports on Dec. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

"The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Andrew Schofer and Stephane Visconti on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial meeting in Bratislava has started,” the message said.

Mammadyarov visited Slovakia to participate in the 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.

Azerbaijani foreign minister is expected to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs within the 26th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Dissolution of parliament is step towards strengthening effectiveness of public administration in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Hajigabul, Naftalan executives (PHOTO)
Politics 17:17
Azerbaijani factory eyes to resume canned products export
Business 16:54
Deposits of legal entities in Azerbaijan exceed $8B
Finance 16:52
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to further develop bilateral trade
Business 16:29
Azerbaijani energy minister to attend 7th OPEC & non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting
Oil&Gas 16:04
Latest
Bank lending up in Azerbaijani economic regions in 10 months of 2019
Finance 17:25
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy transmitter
Tenders 17:24
Turkey increases exports to BSEC countries - ministry
Turkey 17:23
Dissolution of parliament is step towards strengthening effectiveness of public administration in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry (PHOTO)
Politics 17:18
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Hajigabul, Naftalan executives (PHOTO)
Politics 17:17
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas fulfills its agreement liabilities on oil supply
Oil&Gas 17:14
Prices for goods on Uzbek Commodity Exchange down
Business 17:03
Turkey increases trade with Georgia by over $20M (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:56