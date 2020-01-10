Distorted map of Nagorno-Karabakh removed from Horizon 2020 website (PHOTO)

10 January 2020 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia were indicated as a separate international entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the "Country Profiles" section on the official website of the EU Horizon 2020 Program, which is a rude and insidious provocative approach with respect to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Trend reports referring to spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the placement of a distorted map on the Horizon 2020 website.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani side brought to the attention of the executive structure of the EU Horizon 2020 Program the need to suppress this provocation and demanded taking urgent measures.

The department has already removed the distorted "map from the Horizon 2020 website. The EU representative said that this issue was investigated by the Directorate General and noted that this happened due to the inattentiveness of the technical staff involved in the development of this website. It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that it is important to issue a warning in the EU General Directorates to prevent such errors in the future.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Distorted map of Nagorno-Karabakh removed from Horizon 2020 website (PHOTO)
  • Distorted map of Nagorno-Karabakh removed from Horizon 2020 website (PHOTO)
  • Distorted map of Nagorno-Karabakh removed from Horizon 2020 website (PHOTO)
  • Distorted map of Nagorno-Karabakh removed from Horizon 2020 website (PHOTO)
Related news
MFA: International Crisis Group’s report on Karabakh doesn’t reflect any new problem
Politics 21 December 2019 20:43
MFA: Only return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict
Politics 11 November 2019 18:46
Azerbaijani FM talks on partnership prospects with EU (PHOTO)
Politics 5 November 2019 22:06
Noted of protest handed to US ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 1 November 2019 22:24
Azerbaijani MFA welcomes Lyon Court’s decision to abolish illegal “treaty”
Politics 19 October 2019 20:42
Azerbaijani FM meets with President of the International Crisis Group
Politics 27 September 2019 07:31
Latest
ADB: Innovations to help Azerbaijan develop agriculture
Finance 22:09
Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
US 21:59
Germans spent more money on holiday trips last year
Europe 21:14
Crop production growth expected in Azerbaijan
Business 20:55
Russian bank’s subsidiary in Azerbaijan lowers interest rates on some loans
Finance 20:48
Assets of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan increase
Finance 20:46
New strategy of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan to strengthen bank’s market positions
Finance 19:57
Georgia's TBC research center forecasts lari rate in 2020
Business 19:57
Azerbaijan ranks first in number of visitors to Georgia
Tourism 19:56