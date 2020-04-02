Azerbaijani Karabakh community issues statement n 27th anniversary of occupation of Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of the occupation of the Kalbajar district by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports on April 2.

“Armenia has been openly pursuing its aggressive policy for more than 30 years and the world community sees it,” the statement said.

"Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, the area of which is 1,936 square kilometers, was occupied by the Armenian armed forces twenty-seven years ago as a result of a large-scale offensive operation conducted from March 27 through April 2,” the statement said. “Kalbajar district is located outside the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“During the period of the occupation, Kalbajar district consisted of one city, one settlement and 122 villages with a total population of up to 60,000 people,” the statement said.

“The occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district by the Armenian armed forces, in fact, brought the conflict to a new level," the statement said.