Criminal case raised due to another Armenian provocation in direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Scheming of new provocative plans by Armenia demonstrates that in reality, the country intends not to settle the conflict peacefully, but to continue carrying out the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the press service of Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told Trend on Sept.21.

According to the press service, the provocations and crimes committed by armed forces of Armenia on the line of contact betoken the country's intention to refuse from negotiations and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

The provocative attacks by the armed forces of the occupying country, their violation of the ceasefire, and crimes committed against the servicemen of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, not only undermine the negotiation process but are also show open disrespect for the norms and principles of international law, including resolutions and decisions of the UN Security Council.

As a result of another violation of the ceasefire by the armed forces of Armenia, which continue committing crimes against peace and humanity by carrying out acts of aggression, shelled a combat post of Azerbaijani armed forces in direction of the village of Aghdam, Tovuz district at about 17:00 (GMT+4) on September 20, as a result of which soldier Azad Gurbanov was wounded from shrapnel.

A criminal case was raised by the Azerbaijani Shamkir District’s Military Prosecutor's Office following Articles 100.2 (conducting an aggressive war) and 120.2.12 (attempted murder based on national, racial, religious hostility and enmity) of the Criminal Code.

Moreover, the Armenian armed forces, continuing to demonstrate the occupation essence, grossly violated the ceasefire in the Tovuz district’s direction and shot Azerbaijani military positions at about 09:00 on September 21, 2020. Azerbaijani army’s serviceman Elshan Mammadov died a martyr while preventing the Armenian provocation.

A criminal case was raised by the Shamkir District’s Military Prosecutor's Office following the Criminal Code’s above articles.

To bring the servicemen of the armed forces of Armenia to justice within the framework of international law, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of the necessary institutional measures.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.