OSCE MG should be abolished, new diplomatic mechanism should be created for resolving Karabakh conflict, says Turkish Expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Turkey must participate in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is very important, Turkish expert, Professor Naciye Selin Senocak told Trend on Oct. 7.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved for 30 years, the OSCE Minsk Group has lost confidence,” the expert said.

"The fact that the OSCE Minsk Group, in particular France, support Armenia from a political and military point of view, which occupied the Azerbaijani lands, violates the norms of international law, kills civilians in the region and thereby violates international human rights, shows that this structure is not independent," Senocak added.

“The EU and the OSCE, led by the UN, must urge Armenia to withdraw its armed forces from the Azerbaijani lands, rather than to call for putting an end to the military operations,” the expert stressed. "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

“Despite the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been recognized as Azerbaijan’s territory within the international law, it is unacceptable that no sanctions are imposed on Armenia and no pressure is exerted on Yerevan in connection with the refusal to withdraw its armed forces from these territories,” Senocak said.

“The OSCE Minsk Group, which is non-independent, must be abolished and a new diplomatic mechanism, in which Turkey must also participate, must be created instead of it,” the expert said. “Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation, two states."