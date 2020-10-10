Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center makes statement on Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia spoke about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at international forum International Order and Global Governance in the Post COVID-19 Era, Trend reports.

“We Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center would like to express our sympathy to the people of Azerbaijan and with President of the country Ilham Aliyev, who always been supportive to the work of our Center, which is one dedicated to the learning, tolerance, dialogue and understanding. Dialogue and understanding means that there must be some reaction to what one side is saying by the other,” Freiberga said.

“Sadly at the UN we must remind the world, that the Republic of Armenia so far failed unconditionally comply and fully implement UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 calling inter alia for complete and immediate withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Freiberga said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.