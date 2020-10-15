Title: Armenia suffers night attack fiasco as Azerbaijan retaliates, pushes back - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.15

Trend:

The situation on the front line in the direction of Agdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil remained tense on the night of October 14-15, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, at night the units of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some areas of the front.

"As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the opposing side suffered heavy losses and was forced to retreat in different directions of the front," the ministry said. “Moreover, a large number of manpower, 2 T-72 tanks, 1 Tor-M2KM air defense system, 4 units of ‘Grad’ BM-21 missile rocket launch systems, 1 D-20, 1 D-30 and 2 D-1 gun howitzers, as well as several UAVs and vehicles of Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed or disabled.”

As the Armenian side is running out of manpower, military equipment, weapons and fuel.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.