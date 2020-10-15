OIC reaffirms its solidarity with Azerbaijan, calling on to solve Karabakh conflict within inviolability of internationally recognized borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its concern about the violation of the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached on Oct. 10, 2020, in Moscow by military forces of Armenia, Trend reports citing OIC.

“As the General Secretariat reaffirms its solidarity with Azerbaijan, it recalls the decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the relevant Security Council resolutions and urges a political solution to the conflict between the two countries on the basis of respect for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, its territorial integrity and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders,” the statement said.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also extended its deepest condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani martyrs, and to the government and people of Azerbaijan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.