Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

Separate meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan were held in Russia’s Moscow city on October 20-21, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The urgent issues related to the implementation of the previously reached agreements on the ceasefire regime in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the creation of conditions for its sustainable settlement were discussed during the talks.