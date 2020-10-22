Situation when significant part of Azerbaijan's territory is lost can't last forever, Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the United States will help to resolve the Karabakh conflict. Putin made this statement at a meeting of the Valdai Club on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Once again, the foreign ministers of both countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) came to us [to Moscow]. They will meet in Washington on October 23. I very much hope that our American partners will act in unison with us and help the settlement. Let's hope for the best," the Russian leader said.

At the same time, Putin noted that "such a situation, in which a significant part of the territory of Azerbaijan has been lost, cannot continue forever''.

"Over the years, we [Russia] have proposed a variety of options for resolving this crisis in order to stabilize the situation," the Russian president added. "Believe me, it was an intense work of rapprochement. At some points it seemed that a little more, one more step, and we will find a solution. Unfortunately, this did not happen and today we have a conflict in its worst form. And the tragedy is that people are dying."