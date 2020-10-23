Information on alleged artillery shelling of Khankendi and Khojavend districts by Azerbaijan - not true
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shelling of Khankendi and Khojavend regions by the Azerbaijani Army does not reflect the truth and is false, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the Azerbaijani Army fully complies with the humanitarian ceasefire.
