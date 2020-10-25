Armenian troops' military equipment, ammunition destroyed (VİDEO) (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25

Trend:

The military equipment and ammunition of Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the battles in various directions of the front conducted on October 25 in the afternoon, the units of the Azerbaijan Army inflicted precise strikes on the Armenian Armed Forces.

As a result of the strikes, 6 D-30 and 1 D-1 howitzer-guns, 2 BMP infantry fighting vehicles, 1 auto vehicle and a large amount of ammunition of Armenian troops were destroyed.