Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan - Iranian cleric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people, Member of the Guardian Council Ayatollah Alireza Arafi said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to Arafi, the aggression against the territory of other countries is unacceptable.

The cleric emphasized that according to all international ethical and humanistic norms, Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories belong to Azerbaijan.