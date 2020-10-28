Azerbaijan's Tartar district subjected to artillery fire - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
The Armenian armed forces subjected the territory of the Azerbaijani Terter district to artillery fire at about 07.30 (GMT+4) on October 28, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Oct. 28.
