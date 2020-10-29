Top Iranian cleric condemns Armenia killing innocents in Azerbaijan's Barda city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian cleric, the representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Seyyed Hassan Amili has issued a statement related to Armenian troops bombing Azerbaijan's Barda city, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

"I am sure that Azerbaijan will avenge Armenia's attacks on Barda," Amili said.

The cleric pointed out that one of the latest hateful actions of the Armenians that occupying Nagorno-Karabakh is launching missiles at Barda.

As result of Armenian last attack on Barda, 21 people were killed and more than 70 were injured.

Amili emphasized that the footage of the accident worries everyone who has conscience.

“As my religious and humanitarian duty, I condemn this crime and offer my condolences to the Azerbaijani people, especially to the families of the people who were killed as a result of missile fire,” he said.