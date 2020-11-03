Armenian armed forces' tanks destroyed in battles near Khojavend (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

During the battles in the Khojavend direction of the front on November 3, units of the Azerbaijan Army forced tank units of Armenian Armed Forces to retreat from the battlefield, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Nov. 3.

Several Armenian tanks with combat crews were destroyed by the precise fire strikes of Azerbaijani units.

Trend presents video footage showing the moments of the destruction of the tanks.