Armenia suffers great losses in Khojavend direction of front, says Azerbaijani Defence Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

Trend:

As a result of the counter-offensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavend direction of the front, heavy blows were inflicted on the Armenian troops, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The 2nd and 4th battalions of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces suffered losses in personnel and military equipment. There are shortages in the combat support and equipment of the regiment with weapons and ammunition.

As a result of the fire strikes carried out using 120-mm mortar batteries of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, there are a large number of dead and wounded among the personnel of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Khojavend direction of the front. The commander of one of the regimental divisions, along with the personnel, left their combat positions and fled.

Artillery strikes are also being carried out on the positions of Armenian army units located around the point of Qırmızı Bazar in the Khojavend district.