French authorities must refrain from manipulating well known historical facts - Peter Tase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The French authorities must refrain from manipulating well known historical facts and should not be the pawns of repulsive Armenian propaganda, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

Tase said the lack of respect towards the toponymy of archaeological centers of Azerbaijan and intentional use of Armenian invented words for the major cities of Azerbaijan is truly an offensive behavior against the people and history of Azerbaijan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France has used the Armenian invented name of "Shushi", this is a clear provocation instigated by the French Diplomacy and the people of Azerbaijan are certainly disappointed and deeply offended from these ugly acts that attempt to destroy - with flamboyant French subtle diplomatic acts - the millenary heritage of the glorious people of Azerbaijan," Tase said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the Republic of France, must issue an apologetic statement and immediately change the name into 'Shusha', in the official press release,” Tase said.

“One simple question I may raise: how would officials of the Government of France and citizens of Paris feel when reading an official press release issued by a foreign country where the word "Patras" (Greece's third largest city) is written in reference to Paris?,” he said.

He emphasized that Shusha is a historic city of Islamic Culture and represents the treasures of European Society.