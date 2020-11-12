Prosecutor General's Office talks about crimes committed in Karabakh by mercenaries from Abkhazia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has conducted an investigation on the materials collected on the criminal acts committed against Azerbaijan by a group of people living in the territory of Abkhazia in Georgia, Trend reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

“Investigations have established that in October 2020, Seyran Kojamanyan, Galust Trapizonyan, and others living in Abkhazia mobilized a group of more than 20 people who held a meeting with the leadership of the fictitious Nagorno-Karabakh regime, where they discussed participation in military operations. The aforementioned members of the criminal community, having arrived in Armenia with the support of the relevant state structures, and by entering into a criminal relationship with persons who were in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and by joining a criminal group with them, illegally crossed the internationally recognized state border of Azerbaijan without the necessary documents, outside the control and checkpoints, that is, through Armenia, and hereby reached Khankandi city and other occupied lands. It was found that they were used by the military-political regime of Armenia as mercenaries against the civilian population and the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan participating in anti-terrorist operations,” the message said.

“In addition, it was established that members of the criminal community, using ammunition, military equipment, committed in a particularly cruel and generally dangerous way numerous crimes against civilians not participating in military operations, with the intent of ethnic enmity, by committing explosions, fires or other actions that create a threat socially dangerous consequences, participated in terrorist activities against the citizens of Azerbaijan,” the message noted.

On the fact, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under Art. 100.2, 120.2.1 and 318.2 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The investigation was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.