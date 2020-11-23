Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district to become most important transport hub in region - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The liberation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district is of exceptional importance, Ilgar Valizade, head of the South Caucasus political scientists' club, told Trend.

While speaking about the role of the Aghdam district, Valizade stressed its strategic importance as control over an important transport junction is being returned.

“The district is of fundamental importance for the development of the region as a whole,” the head of the club added.

"Aghdam district is very important on the map of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and a link between the plains of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and its mountainous part,” the head of the club said. “Aghdam district was one of the most populated districts of Azerbaijan. Moreover, it was considered an important transport hub in the region. There were paths from Aghdam in the direction of Khankendi, Khojaly cities, to the south of the country - in the direction of Aghjabadi, Fuzuli districts and to the north of the country - in the direction of Barda, Yevlakh districts. Aghdam district has been liberated and will restore its former importance. It will play the role of the most important transport hub in the region."

Valizade stressed that before the occupation, the Aghdam district was considered one of the most economically developed districts on the map of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"This district was one of the most advanced ones in the production of cotton and grapes,” the head of the club said. “The processing industry was also quite developed here. The liberation of Aghdam district plays the role of a driver of economic development and restoration of the district.”

“Aghdam will restore its former importance as an important agro-industrial center of the region,” the head of the club said. “Food and light industries, folk crafts - weaving, some handicraft industries will develop here. Horse breeding has been always developed in Aghdam. There was a well-known horse breeding center for the reproduction of Karabakh horses. Therefore, I think this sphere needs to be revived in Aghdam."

Valizade stressed that the Aghdam district was also one of the centers of Azerbaijani culture, art, and literature.