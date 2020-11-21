Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh - Russian defense minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21
Trend:
Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh,Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, Trend reports citing TASS.
Shoigu made the statement at a meeting in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Aratyunyan.
"There is still a lot of work to do, I hope to establish a peaceful life in Karabakh, and from our side, of course, the main task is to prevent bloodshed. This is the task that our Supreme Commander-in-Chief set before us, and we're certainly determined to fulfill it," Shoigu noted.
"We came with a big plan, and we hope to implement it," the minister added.
