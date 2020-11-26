France not part of Karabakh settlement, but part of problem - Turkish defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

France must be neutral as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar wrote on his Twitter page Trend reports on Nov.26.

Akar made the remark commenting on the adopted draft resolution on recognizing the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ by the French Senate.

According to the minister, this decision again shows that France is not part of the settlement, but part of the problem.