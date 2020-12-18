Russian officer dies during mine clearing in Nagorno-Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18
Trend:
Russian officer died while clearing landmines near the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"On December 17, during the demining of a section of the road in the area of Shusha, an explosive device was detonated. As a result of the explosion, an officer of the demining group of the International Mine Action Center was seriously injured," the Defense Ministry said.
According to the information, the serviceman received urgent medical assistance. "During transportation to the hospital, the officer died from his injuries," the Defense Ministry said.
