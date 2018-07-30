Work continues to extinguish fire in Azerbaijan's Altyaghach national park (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The work is underway to extinguish the fire, which began on July 28 in Siyazan district and has spread on the territory of Altyagach National Park due to strong winds, the Ministry of ecology and natural resources said in a statement July 30.

The employees of local offices of the Ministry of ecology and the Ministry of emergency situations, as well as the air squadron forces are taking operational measures in order to extinguish the fire.

Since the territory is in a mountainous area with a complex terrain, there are some problems with delivering the fire-extinguishing equipment to the destination.

Hot and windy weather also creates problems in extinguishing the fire.

An appeal has been made to law enforcement agencies to identify and punish those responsible for the fire, to make them pay the damage caused to the state and nature, the message says.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news