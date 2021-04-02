AzTV releases video on April 2016 battles: "We honor the April victory with pride!"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan Television has prepared a video in connection with the 5th anniversary of the April 2016 battles.

In the video with the slogan "We honor the April victory with pride!", it is highlighted that the April battles were the beginning of the Glorious victory in the Patriotic war.

On April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions and settlements of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result of the shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact, civilians were killed, including two children. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan responded with an armed offensive, which resulted in four days of fighting, as the country liberated several important strategic spots previously occupied by Armenian Armed Forces. As a result of the successful counteroffensive, more than 2,000 hectares of territory were liberated from the Armenian occupation.