Azercell's digital services further extended to reach more users

The country's leading customer-oriented company, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, is expanding the range of its services on Kabinetim, ABB Mobile, Umico to make its digital solutions easier and more convenient for users.

Thus, SberZvuk has also been added to the ABB-Mobile application along with other digital services, such as NNTV, Bookmate, BluTV, IVI. SberZvuk allows millions of users to enjoy tracks for any mood, situation, and place, ranging from world hits to classics. Smart algorithms of digital products that combine 50 million songs, podcasts, personal advice, and music, will automatically give you tailored recommendations based on your choice.

As a result of adding support for Hi-Fi music to the SberZvuk at the beginning of the summer, millions of songs are now available to users lossless – without any compression and distortion. These novelties are included in the standard subscription package at no additional charge. Note that the quality of Hi-Fi allows you to listen to any track as it was first thought and written by its authors. This feature is available on all iOS and Android-based mobile devices. Simply select any track with a Hi-Fi icon or switch to Hi-Fi quality in the player or the user profile on SberZvuk. You can also enjoy tracks online or download them to the memory of your mobile device without losing the quality.

In addition, Discovery + streaming service was made available in BluTV mobile cinema on ABB Mobile. With the new program, you can become a member of the documentary and entertainment library of this channel. This package includes the most world-famous shows, series, documentaries about athletes, presented by popular channels such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, Discovery Science, Food Network, Travel Channel, as well as Eurosport.

It should be noted that these and other digital products of Azercell have already been added to the Umico platform, and the procedure for subscribing to the services is very simple: after downloading the Umico application from the App Store or Play Store, go to the Bonuses page on Umico and select the "Azercell - Services with cashback" section.

For the digital products portfolio of Azercell, please visit:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions.html

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.