Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years

Indian government said 75 percent of the country's stolen heritage has been returned during the last seven years, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The information was given by the federal minister for culture G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the upper house of the Indian parliament (locally called Rajya Sabha).

"A total of 54 antiquities have been retrieved from foreign countries till date since 1976," Reddy stated. "It is a matter of pride that we have been able to retrieve many of our stolen heritage objects from abroad".

According to Reddy, the number of antiquities recovered in the last seven years is the highest ever.

"Since 2014, India has repatriated 41 heritage objects back to India which is more than 75 percent of the total objects returned," he said.

The minister lauded the tireless efforts of various government agencies like the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) among others in their efforts to bring back the artefacts.