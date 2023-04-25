Body of one person removed from rubble in building where explosion occurred in Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. In Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar, the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations removed the body of a woman from the rubble in the building where the explosion had previously occurred, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

"In general, as a result of the search and rescue operation carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in connection with the explosion, two people were rescued alive from the rubble, the body of one person was found and handed over to the destination," the Ministry said.

On Monday, an explosion occurred on the top floor of a five-story residential building in Bilasuvar. As a result of the explosion, the ceiling of the apartment and the roof of the building collapsed.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion was a gas leak.