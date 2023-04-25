ADA University and University of Bologna launch joint certificate program in Agriculture and Food Systems Management (PHOTO)

On April 23, 2023, Magnificent Rector of the University of Bologna Giovanni Molari conducted his visit to ADA University with a delegation of executives and twelve faculty members. In the frame of the visit, ADA University and the University of Bologna, launched the Joint Certificate Program in Agricultural and Food Systems Management within Italy-Azerbaijan University project.

The program aims to enhance know-how in the sector promoting an inter-disciplinary approach and covering a wide range of thematic areas as food system management; precise and sustainable farming; water-food nexus; agricultural production/horticultural system; animal production; food science and technology.

The Certificate Programme will be delivered in three modules: one organized in Baku, one online, one in Bologna in July. It engages stakeholder and representatives across the agri-food system of Azerbaijan including researchers, company executives and government representatives.

Rector Hafiz Pashayev, welcoming guests and participants, underlined that this event marks beginning of implementation phase after almost three years of groundwork and negotiations for Italy-Azerbaijan University project.

Rector Giovanni Molari highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration between the University of Bologna and ADA University, and expressed his confidence that these certificate programs will lead to fruitful cooperation on degree programs.

He explained that as this edition of the Certificate Programme will be the first out of five where the first will be characterized a more general approach while the others will focus on specific topics as animal production, food technology, bioenergy, precision farming, soil and water management.

Today, the delegation met the Minister of Education Mr. Emin Amrullayev and the Minister of Agriculture Mr. Majnun Mammadov.