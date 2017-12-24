Chinese President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Mr. President, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday and express my best wishes," the message reads.

"In recent years the relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan have been developing dynamically, the mutual political trust between our countries is strengthening, and the two countries support each other firmly in the issues of mutual interest. Cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, humanitarian and other spheres is developing. The preliminary results have been achieved in the co-operation within the joint construction of the "One Belt, One Road" project.

I attach great importance to the development of relations between our states. For the benefit of the people of the two countries, I am eager to take efforts with you to deepen further friendship between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you good health, best wishes. "

