NATO, Russia to hold high-level meeting in Baku

8 January 2018 05:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is set to hold talks with top Russian military commanders later this month, the first such high-level meeting in years, BuzzFeed News reported on Sunday.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti will meet with the chief of general staff for Russia's Armed Forces Gen. Valery Gerasimov in Baku, Azerbaijan later in January, according to the news outlet.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Passengers of delayed New York-Baku flight arrive at Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport
Society 7 January 16:19
Criminal case filed in connection with bus accident in Baku (UPDATE)
Society 7 January 14:52
Two in severe condition after bus crash in Baku (UPDATED)
Society 6 January 23:16
New-York - Baku flight delays: AZAL
Society 6 January 22:22
Status of pipeline projects in Azerbaijan as of December 2017
Oil&Gas 6 January 14:20
No need to ban poultry meat imports from Russia, Azerbaijan says
Society 5 January 15:37
NATO adopts official hymn
World 5 January 05:46
Russia ready to finance construction of nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 4 January 20:11
Russian airline launches new flight to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 4 January 12:25
Baku’s real estate market: three factors of stability
Economy news 3 January 17:00
Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Syria, both pilots killed
World 3 January 16:12
Russian Air Transport Agency withdraws permission for two flights to Azerbaijan
Tourism 3 January 13:36
Xi says China ready to promote mutual trust, cooperation with Russia in 2018
Other News 31 December 2017 08:18
Uzbekistan Railways to introduce discounts for passengers of some direct trips
Economy news 30 December 2017 16:33
Russian president hopes for further successful development of relations with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 30 December 2017 15:19
Putin tells Assad Russia will help defend Syrian sovereignty
Arab World 30 December 2017 13:56
Putin signs law toughening conviction for terrorist recruiters
World 30 December 2017 03:13
Daesh claims responsibility for blast in St Petersburg shop
Other News 30 December 2017 01:26