Azerbaijani FM meets diplomatic adviser of French president

17 January 2018 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the French Republic Philippe Etienne during his working visit to France, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 17.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of political dialogue between the two countries and stressed the importance of high-level visits in further deepening of political relations.

Mammadyarov briefed Etienne about the negotiations to settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterated Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the conflict, based on the norms and principles of international law.

During the meeting the development of humanitarian and economic-trade relations between the two countries was commended. In this regard, the joint Azerbaijani-French University, the activities of the French lyceum, the support provided for teaching of French, exchange of students, the establishment of relations between the regions of two countries, and the expansion of trade relations were noted.

Mammadyarov spoke about the transport and energy projects implemented in the region with the initiative and support of Azerbaijan and the fundamental reforms and measures taken to develop non-oil sector in Azerbaijan. He invited French companies to be more closely involved in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector.

The sides with satisfaction noted the support provided by France for the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union.

During the meeting, the sides also praised Azerbaijan's tradition of multiculturalism and its contributions to intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

Furthermore at the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s trade house in Belarus to import alcoholic beverages
Economy news 17 January 21:45
Production of chemical products down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17 January 20:25
Azerbaijan calls on France to prevent ties with illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 17 January 19:59
New appointment in Azerbaijani Presidential Administration
Politics 17 January 18:15
Average monthly unemployment benefit up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17 January 17:54
Output volume of Azerbaijan’s metallurgical industry down
Economy news 17 January 17:41
Azerbaijan’s gasoline output up
Oil&Gas 17 January 17:27
Oil production down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17 January 17:20
Azerbaijani economy grew slightly in 2017
Economy news 17 January 17:10
Turkish MP to address parliament in connection with January 20 tragedy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 16:48
Britain, France to sign new immigration treaty during Macron visit
Europe 17 January 16:46
EU-Azerbaijan comprehensive agreement to be in focus of European Parliament
Politics 17 January 15:42
Lithuanian minister talks Azerbaijan’s role in Viking railway project (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 January 15:23
Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye developing military co-op
Society 17 January 15:07
Azerbaijan seizes property worth 15M manats in anti-corruption fight
Society 17 January 14:35
Macron adviser: France would 'look with kindess' on UK Brexit change of mind
Europe 17 January 13:56
Canada’s Zenith starts well workover at Azerbaijani oil field
Oil&Gas 17 January 11:46
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere
Economy news 17 January 11:04