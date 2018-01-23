President Ilham Aliyev met with Royal Philips CEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips Frans van Houten in Davos.

Frans van Houten highlighted Royal Philips` activities in Azerbaijan, expressing the company`s interest in cooperation with the country. He said Royal Philips implements a number of projects in Azerbaijan to produce lighting systems and medical equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Royal Philips. They discussed cooperation in applying advanced energy saving technology for street lighting.

