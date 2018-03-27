Azerbaijani FM receives US envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Cekuta noted that he spared no efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US during his tenure.

Mammadyarov thanked Cekuta for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the energy, economy, trade, counter-terrorism, humanitarian and other spheres.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news