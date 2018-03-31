Top official: Int'l community continues to turn blind eye to genocide policy of Armenians

31 March 2018 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Regrettably, the international community continues to turn the blind eye to the three-century old genocide policy of Armenians, Novruz Mammadov, assistant of the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of department, tweeted on March 31.

"As of the 19th century, Armenians have launched a genocide policy against Azerbaijanis, which culminated with the massacres in 1918 and 1992. Regrettably, the international community continues to turn the blind eye to their three-century old genocide policy," he tweeted.

