Azerbaijan, WIPO ink MoU (PHOTO)

5 June 2018 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The government of Azerbaijan and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and Director General of WIPO Francis Gurry.

Ahmadov noted that the development of intellectual property sphere in Azerbaijan and the expansion of international cooperation in this area are priority tasks. It was stressed that Azerbaijan supports the projects implemented by the WIPO and is interested in the development of further cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, Gurry highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s support for the projects implemented by the WIPO. The guest stressed importance of further development of cooperation.

