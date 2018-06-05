President Aliyev issues funds to improve living conditions of Goranboy's population

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on improving living conditions of population in the Goranboy city.

Under the decree, 3 million manats will be allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of Azerbaijan to the Executive Power of the Goranboy District for construction of a residential building for 40 apartments to improve the living conditions of residents of multi-story buildings that are in emergency condition.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order.

