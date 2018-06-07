Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct training (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Naval Forces have conducted practical training, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message June 7.

In the initial stage of the training, tasks were carried out to move a group of ships, units and sub-units out to concentration areas, get them in combat formation, as well as train military personnel for sailing.

During subsequent stages, the ships destroyed floating mines, sea and air targets of the imaginary enemy with precise fire.

The military personnel involved in the practical training successfully fulfilled all the tasks.

