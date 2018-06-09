Necessary to end biased decisions on Azerbaijan in Council of Europe: ACRE

9 June 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

It is necessary to put an end to the adoption of biased decisions on Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe, the President of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE), Vice-Chairman of International Trade Committee of European Parliament, MEP Jan Zahradil said at the ACRE Baku Summit June 9.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, based on the parliamentary form of government, existed for only two years. At yesterday's meeting with me, President Ilham Aliyev noted that nine European countries have signed agreements on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I hope the number of such states will increase. Unfortunately, the Council of Europe takes unilateral and biased decisions on Azerbaijan. Such practice must end," said Zahradil.

Story still developing

